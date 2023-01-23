2023 January 23 11:42

MSC-chartered Danaos container ship spills fuel off Canada - TradeWinds

Canada’s coast guard has been working to contain a fuel spill from a Greek-owned boxship off Vancouver. The incident involving the 8,468-teu Europe (built 2004) happened in English Bay on Saturday morning, according to TradeWinds.



The Cyprus-flag vessel had arrived from Prince Rupert and remained anchored off Vancouver on Monday morning. The coast guard said a pilot had notified it of pollution from a ship in the area.

The organisation identified the Danaos-owned post panamax as the culprit. The unit is listed as chartered by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).



A slick was visible from the air close to Spanish Banks beaches, but an update from Monday said the oil had not reached the shore. Between 60 and 100 litres of fuel was released into the water, according to the coast guard.



On Sunday the coast guard said it anticipated the oil had thinned and spread out overnight.



“The ship’s owner has also activated a response and has contracted the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) to respond,” the organisation added.

A helicopter, drones and pollution response vessels were sent out to look for any remains of the fuel released.

“Responders reported some non-recoverable sheen off Point Grey and the North Arm. Initial drone and helicopter surveys of shorelines found no impact to shorelines,” the Coast Guard said. Transport Canada had launched an inspection of the vessel, which has no detentions on its record.

Environment and Climate Change Canada was working to assess how the spill may affect wildlife and sensitive ecosystems. The ship is entered with the Skuld protection and indemnity club in Norway.