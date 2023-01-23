2023 January 23 11:32

FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin left the port of Cape Town for Antarctica with cargo for research stations

The voyage will last until April 2023

Vasiliy Golovnin, a diesel-electric ship of FESCO Transportation Group, left the port of Cape Town (Republic of South Africa) on 20 January 2023 for a new expedition to Antarctica. The ship is carrying cargo for Indian and Belgian research stations. The voyage will last until April 2023, according to FESCO Transportation Group.

It is the second voyage under the five-year contract for supply of Antarctic stations concluded with the National Center for Polar and Oceanic Research of the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India (NCPOR).

Vasiliy Golovnin will deliver fuel, food and polar explorers which will replace their colleagues currently working in the Antarctic at Indian stations Bharati and Maitri. The ship will also make a call at the Belgium station Princess Elisabeth. Vasiliy Golovnin will also take domestic and technical waste from the stations.

FESCO has extensive work experience in Antarctica and has repeatedly participated in state projects related to supply of research stations of the USA, Australia, Great Britain, Chile and Argentina.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 23 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Related links:

FESCO vessel delivers cargo for Indian scientific station in Antarctica >>>>