2023 January 23 11:05

Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 7% to 885,000 TEU in 2022

Container handling via the Port of Gothenburg continues to increase, according to the company's release.The final quarter of 2022 saw an increase of 8%, which means that the port is seeing growth in container volume for the ninth successive quarter. 885,000 TEUs were handled at the Port of Gothenburg in the full year 2022, an increase of 7%. Most of the port’s container volumes are handled by the terminal operator APM Terminals.

The total Swedish container market remained unchanged in 2022. This means that the volume increase at the Port of Gothenburg represents an increase in market share from 50% to 53%. The Port of Gothenburg also increased its market share compared with nearby major ports in Northern Europe.

Transporting container freight by rail to and from the port’s inland terminals all over the country is very common. The volume of container freight being transported by rail increased by 12% to 515,000 TEUs. The increase is in both long-distance and more short-distance rail operations, although the biggest increase is evident in traffic to and from Northern Sweden. In 2023, additional rail operations that have now been agreed will start to serve the port from destinations all over Sweden.



The vehicle segment was adversely affected during the year by factors such as component shortages and low sales of new vehicles, both in Sweden and abroad, and this is reflected in the Port of Gothenburg’s volume figures. The final quarter of 2022 did, however, see a recovery, as volumes increased by 9% compared with the same quarter in 2021, even though the full year 2022 ended with a reduction of 7% in total. There was, however, a 1% increase in market share for Port of Gothenburg.

Intra-European ro-ro traffic fell by 1% during the full year 2022, although the Port of Gothenburg’s market share increased from 17 to 18%.

The handling of energy products increased by 16% for the full year 2022. Both unloading of refined products and storage of unrefined products increased. The market share grew from 36% to 40%.





