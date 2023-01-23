2023 January 23 09:41

Transit cargo turnover through Turkmenbashi International Sea Port increased by 2.5 times in 2022

In January-December 2022, the volume of transit cargo transported through the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi increased by 2.5 times compared to the same period last year, according to “Türkmendeňizderýaýollary” Agency.

Among the main transit goods are oil products, chemical cargoes, building materials, metals and metal cargoes, machinery and spare parts, food products, etc.

The increase in transit was facilitated by the systematic introduction of digital technologies and services in accordance with previously adopted state programs, the improvement of the activities of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port and the dialogue with interested international logistics companies in the region.

Works to use the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan in full force continue at a high pace.