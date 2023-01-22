2023 January 22 13:53

Euronav hosts a christening ceremony for two LNG-ready, scrubber-fitted VLCCs

Belgium’s tanker shipping company Euronav has held a naming ceremony for two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) being built at South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), Offshore Energy reported.



As informed, the vessels Cassius and Camus were christened at a ceremony that took place on 10 January. The two ships are liquefied natural gas (LNG)-ready and consequently, there is an ability to cut CO2 emissions compared to current market standards.



Furthermore, the units are fitted with exhaust gas scrubber technology and ballast water treatment systems.



Euronav also noted that Cassius joined our fleet on 11 January, while Camus is still under construction.



The shipowner signed a contract with HSHI for two VLCCs back in April 2021. Under the contract, Euronav has the option to contract a third VLCC with the same specifications that would be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.