2023 January 22 12:32

Hong Kong welcomes first international cruise ship in three years

Hong Kong welcomed its first international cruise ship in three years on 18 January 2022, when Silversea Cruises’ Silver Spirit arrived for an overnight call at Ocean Terminal, Cruise&Ferry said.



While the vessel was in port, guests were able to join excursions to the West Kowloon Cultural District, Old Town Central, Victoria Peak via the new Peak Tram, museums, art galleries, street food venues, and other attractions. Several of these excursions were newly developed by Hong Kong Tourism Board for the 2023 season.



Silver Spirit departed Hong Kong on 19 January following the city’s ‘A Symphony of Lights’ show, which takes place at Victoria Harbour every night.



“Cruising in Asia could not be completed and fully satisfying without calling Hong Kong,” said Adam Radwanski, managing director for Asia Pacific at Silversea Cruises. “It would probably be one of the most anticipated sailings in the region for us. Throughout 2023, Silversea is going to offer another seven voyages that will return to Hong Kong.”



Silver Spirit is the first of multiple international cruise calls scheduled for 2023 and beyond.



“Cruising in Hong Kong is on full steam to surge ahead again,” said the Hong Kong Tourism Board.