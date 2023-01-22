2023 January 22 10:51

Financial company Macquarie Group targets methanol bunkering market

Global financial company Macquarie Group is seeking to play a role in the rapidly growing methanol bunker market and is currently recruiting for a physical methanol trader in Singapore within its clean energy fuels team, Ship & Bunker reported.



The trader will aim to build relationships with physical methanol suppliers and end-users in Asia, with a focus on China petrochemicals and international bunker markets.



In December 2021 chemicals firm Nobian announced it would be joining forces with Macquarie's Green Investment Group to form a green hydrogen firm that would include green methanol production in its scope.