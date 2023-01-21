2023 January 21 16:23

Himalaya’s LNG-fuelled bulk carrier completes sea trials

Himalaya Shipping’s new bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Mount Norefjell, has successfully completed its sea trials, Offshore Energy reported.



According to the company, the vessel is now only six weeks away from delivery, after which the ship will go on a charter with an undisclosed shipowner.



Mount Norefjell, together with its sister vessel Mount Ita, was launched at New Times Shipbuilding in China in November last year.