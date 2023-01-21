  • Home
  • 2023 January 21 15:09

    Purus Marine and Nordic Hamburg select Value Maritime’s Filtree System to reduce emissions on BG Freight Line newbuilds

    Purus Marine and Nordic Hamburg have placed an order with Value Maritime for four emissions-reducing Filtree Systems, including Clean Loop System and 30% carbon capture. The systems will be installed on its four newbuild container vessels that will be operated by BG Freight Line.

    The contract is a milestone for Value Maritime, being the first time the company’s revolutionary product has been ordered for installation on newbuild container vessels. The 12.5 MW systems will be delivered between September 2023 and February 2024 and will be installed at Value Maritime’s berth in Rotterdam.

    The newbuild container vessels will be operated by BG Freight Line, who ordered two Filtree Systems with carbon capture for container vessels BG Onyx and BG Ruby earlier in 2022.

    The Filtree System is based on innovative technology that filters sulphur, CO2 and 99% of ultra-fine particulate matter from vessels’ exhaust streams. This will enable BG Freight Line to significantly reduce emissions while continuing to sail on high sulphur fuel that is both more cost-efficient and helps to reduce maintenance requirements. In this manner, the Filtree System offers a quick return on investment.

    With the Clean Loop mechanism, the system is also able to filter oil residues and particulate matter from its own washing water, giving the water a neutral pH value, which contributes to reducing acidification of seas and rivers.

    Carbon circle

    The Filtree Systems that will be installed on the newbuild container vessels will additionally feature a modular CO2 capture and storage system. This innovative technology captures CO2 from exhaust emissions and uses it to charge a “CO2 battery,” where it is stored and transported to shore. On shore, the CO2 is discharged for use, for example, in the agricultural industry, after which the battery is returned to the vessel to be recharged, thus representing a 100% circular solution.

    Plug and play

    The Filtree is a plug and play system. The nature of its design has ensured its straightforward retrofitting. This current order suggests a significant shift is taking place in the maritime industry, with more and more companies considering ways to reduce their emissions.

    Laurens Visser, Container Vessels Specialist at Value Maritime: “We are pleased to receive this order, our first for Filtree systems to be installed on newbuild container vessels. This signifies the changes that are presently taking place in decision-making within the industry. Cleaner, more sustainable shipping has risen on the agenda of many maritime companies over the past years. We are now seeing companies proactively looking to reduce their emissions not only retrospectively but from the very outset of operations. This is a welcome development that shows the seriousness with which the industry is taking up the challenges of climate change and the energy transition.”

    Value Maritime’s vision is to dramatically decrease the environmental footprint of shipping and significantly contribute to improving the overall sustainability of the maritime industry. Since 2017, their technology has been helping shipowners and operators to increase their competitiveness by achieving valuable emission reductions and financial savings. Value Maritime is a fast-growing and innovative company that is sustainable by nature with a team that is dedicated to making an impact.

    Purus Marine provides innovative low-carbon maritime energy transportation and infrastructure systems by integrating people, assets and know-how. The company works closely with its customers, listening to their needs, identifying the most appropriate and cost-effective technologies, and designing and operating assets that deliver value. With its values of safety, innovation and respect, Purus Marine aims to offer solutions that leave the world a better place.  Purus Marine has a fleet of over 50 low-carbon vessels in the logistics, LNG, ammonia, offshore wind and ferry sectors. With approximately 300 employees, Purus has offices in London, Singapore, Rotterdam, Swansea and Newcastle.

    Nordic Hamburg combines long-term experience in project development with extensive operating expertise in ship management. From offices in Hamburg, Singapore, Odessa, Manila and Istanbul, Nordic offers a wide range of services and individual one-stop solutions within the international maritime sector. Nordic consists of a team of +150 professionals with expertise in providing market-leading technical- and crew management, commercial- and corporate management as well as newbuilding and project development services.

    BG Freight Line, as a full subsidiary of Peel Ports Group, provides a comprehensive range of logistics services to and from Ireland, the UK and continental Europe. These services include door-to-door shipping, feedering and quay-to-quay shipping for all types of containerised cargo. From their headquarters at Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals and offices in the UK and Ireland, they operate some 23 fully containerised vessels. They constantly invest in equipment, adding new ships to ensure a modern, efficient fleet. Their sailing schedule is amongst the best in the business, with all ports served at least twice a week, and transit times ranging from one to four days.

