2023 January 21 12:01

GPA names Batista vice president of sales

The Georgia Ports Authority has named Flavio Batista as its new vice president of sales and marketing.



“We’re delighted to add Flavio to our team,” said Cliff Pyron, chief commercial officer at GPA. “His depth of knowledge and the energy he brings to this new position will continue and strengthen the customer-centered focus that has been a hallmark of Georgia Ports.”



Batista comes to GPA from the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group, an ocean carrier focused on developing sustainable shipping and logistics solutions for manufacturers of cars, trucks, heavy equipment and specialized cargo.



In his new position, he will direct international marketing, business development, and the sales effort toward beneficial cargo owners. Batista said his experience finding end-to-end solutions for customers will inform his work promoting Georgia Ports.



“It’s not a matter of just getting the customer to bring their cargo to the port, as opposed to somewhere else,” Batista said. “It’s about adding value to our customers beyond the port, finding the best overall solution for them.”



Batista’s experience at Wallenius Wilhelmsen spans the globe. He most recently served as senior vice president and head of Americas sales, leading ocean and logistics commercial development and customer relations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Prior to that position, he was executive vice president and head of commercial activities for Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, based in Antwerp, Belgium. Prior to his time at WWL Europe, he was vice president for WWL in Sao Paulo, Brazil, responsible for South America.



Batista acknowledged that he is transitioning from the ocean carrier business to port administration at a challenging time when container demand is easing.



“More than ever, it is important for us to be able to highlight the benefits of using Georgia Ports,” Batista said. “During the height of demand, many new customers began using the Port of Savannah, because other ports couldn’t handle their volumes. Our work now is to transition this new business into long-term, loyal customers, and recruit new companies to move their cargo through our terminals.”



Batista said he and his wife and son are excited about moving from their current home in New Jersey to Georgia’s warmer climate and Southern hospitality.