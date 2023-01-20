-
2023 January 20 17:51
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7% YoY
- Hydrographic Company defined as developer of Bukhta Sever Port terminal under Vostok Oil project
- Reconstruction of Berth 2 will let Commercial Seaport of Murmansk handle over 20 million tonnes of cargo per year
- Sevmorproekt to complete reconstruction of facilities in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
- Reconstruction of Nizhn-Kamsky lock to be completed in 2023
- Etalonstroy to conduct capital repair of a berth on Kizhi island for RUB 92.8 million
- Berth reconstruction is underway in the port of Magadan
Shipping and logistics
- Agreement signed for creation of a logistics center of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan Region
- Sea route of North-South corridor is poorly developed but is the most preferable one - FCS
- FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Tatarstan and Saint-Petersburg shipyards negotiate construction of two ferries and dry cargo ship for Turkmenia
- Sitronics to create a test model of hydrogen-powered ship based on passenger lectric catamaran
- USC’s Astrakhan shipyard completes capital repair of dry cargo carrier of Project 92-040
- Modernization of Morye shipyard in Crimea to be completed in 2023
- Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
- Pipe processing workshop put into operation and SC Zvezda
- USC head confirms information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom
Bunkering
- LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev performed operation on bunkering from Gazprom’s LNG plant
Appointments
Denis Ilatovsky appointed as senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company
