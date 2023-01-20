  • Home
  • 2023 January 20 17:51

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7% YoY
    • Hydrographic Company defined as developer of Bukhta Sever Port terminal under Vostok Oil project
    • Reconstruction of Berth 2 will let Commercial Seaport of Murmansk handle over 20 million tonnes of cargo per year
    • Sevmorproekt to complete reconstruction of facilities in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
    • Reconstruction of Nizhn-Kamsky lock to be completed in 2023
    • Etalonstroy to conduct capital repair of a berth on Kizhi island for RUB 92.8 million
    • Berth reconstruction is underway in the port of Magadan

    Shipping and logistics

    • Agreement signed for creation of a logistics center of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan Region
    • Sea route of North-South corridor is poorly developed but is the most preferable one - FCS
    • FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Tatarstan and Saint-Petersburg shipyards negotiate construction of two ferries and dry cargo ship for Turkmenia
    • Sitronics to create a test model of hydrogen-powered ship based on passenger lectric catamaran
    • USC’s Astrakhan shipyard completes capital repair of dry cargo carrier of Project 92-040
    • Modernization of Morye shipyard in Crimea to be completed in 2023
    • Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
    • Pipe processing workshop put into operation and SC Zvezda
    • USC head confirms information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom

    Bunkering

    Appointments

    Denis Ilatovsky appointed as senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company

2023 January 20

18:26 Havyard Leirvik win contract for the conversion of the ferry M/F Vannes
18:06 Construction of AtoB@C Shipping's hybrid vessels progresses at the shipyard
17:51 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:46 Portchain and London Container Terminal launch digital collaboration
17:26 Canada accepts amendments to expand IMO Council
17:15 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7% YoY
17:11 China's coal imports from Russia fall in Dec, but up 20% in 2022 - Reuters
17:06 Jan De Nul's Les Alizés leaves shipyard in China
17:03 Floating LNG terminal arrives at Brunsbuttel and increases German liquid gas import capacity
16:42 Israel's Port Regulations 2022 implementing MARPOL Annex VI to enter into force on 23 February, 2023
16:31 Sea route of North-South corridor is poorly developed but is the most preferable one - FCS
16:20 LNG to play a leading role in the energy transition - ABS Chairman
15:46 Saudi Ports’ container volumes up 13.63% in December 2022
15:04 Saipem awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 900 million USD
14:45 Konecranes to expand its port cranes presence in India with Larsen & Toubro licensing agreement
14:22 AD Ports signs maritime and port framework agreements with Angolan organisations
13:58 Hydrographic Company defined as developer of Bukhta Sever Port terminal under Vostok Oil project
13:22 AD Ports signs agreements with KazMunayGas and Kazakhstan’s Ministry for cooperation in the Caspian and Black seas
13:01 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 2.7% to 9.13 million TEU in 2022
12:41 Port of Los Angeles reports 9.9 million container units in 2022
12:33 Russian wheat exports expected to decrease by 14% in January 2023
12:20 Silverstream Technologies signs deal with Jiangnan Shipyard for ADNOC to install Silverstream System on LNGC series
12:02 NAPA joins the International Windship Association
11:44 New resident of Arctic Capital PDA to invest RUB 2.4 billion in LNG transshipment facilities on NSR
11:30 Scottish yard wins UK contract to maintain research vessels - UK Defence Journal
11:09 Port of Liverpool ranked as UK’s top port for port-centric logistics potential
10:31 Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering gets $505 million order for two LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
10:09 The number of passengers on Finnlines’ routes up 13 per cent to 648,000 in 2022
09:55 Oboronlogistics to load certain voyages exclusively with rolling equipment
09:53 ONE launches 3 new Southeast Asia to Australia services
09:43 “K” LINE and KEPCO sign MoU on the joint study of liquefied CO2 shipping for developing CCS value chain
09:31 Hoegh LNG signs the second binding 10-year time charter contract with the Federal Government of Germany for FSRU Hoegh Gannet
09:27 MOL takes delivery of methanol-fueled methanol carrier Cypress Sun
09:24 Port of Southampton publishes air quality strategy update
09:18 Alliance to sponsor 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as part of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:12 KARMOL secures $71 mln loan from Japanese banks for Senegal FSRU
09:01 The port of Rotterdam officially starts using integrated planning to handle inland container shipping
08:49 Greece extends deadline for Volos port sale process to February 3 - Reuters

2023 January 19

18:07 Panama has canceled registry to 136 Iran-linked vessels - Reuters
17:57 UNCTAD forecasts global maritime trade to grow at 2.1% annually over the coming five years
17:47 185 global ports can bunker LNG - Offshore Energy
17:40 Hudong chooses TMC for QatarEnergy-bound LNG carriers
17:23 Denmark launches the world's first digital ship register
17:06 GTT obtains Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register for a maintenance optimisation solution for LNG membrane tanks
16:44 Fincantieri to build a service operation vessel supporting U.S. wind farms
16:34 New LR's study assesses role of technologies in tracing the true carbon intensity of sustainable marine fuels
16:14 Eitzen Group becomes majority shareholder in Høglund Marine Solutions
15:05 Modernization of Morye shipyard in Crimea to be completed in 2023
14:32 Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 mb/d in 2023, to a record 101.7 mb/d - IEA
14:09 FPV resident to establish production of components for ship repair in Primorsky Territory
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2023
12:50 LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev performed operation on bunkering from Gazprom’s LNG plant
12:31 Erik Thun orders eight new vessels
12:06 Solar and wind power generation begins at finished-vehicle logistics terminal at Port of Tianjin, China
11:44 NAVTOR commits to collaborative future with Smart Maritime Network
11:23 New Survitec MES receives type approval certification from Bureau Veritas
10:57 Freight rates from North Europe to the US East Coast fall by 10% since the start of the year - Xeneta
10:32 Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan rose by 6%
10:24 Indian Government set to ban 25-year-old oil tankers, bulk carriers and other ships calling Indian ports - India Seatrade
09:58 Results of Russian ports in 2022: infographics and analytics