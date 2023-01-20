2023 January 20 17:51

IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

Ports and hydraulic engineering

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7% YoY

Hydrographic Company defined as developer of Bukhta Sever Port terminal under Vostok Oil project

Reconstruction of Berth 2 will let Commercial Seaport of Murmansk handle over 20 million tonnes of cargo per year

Sevmorproekt to complete reconstruction of facilities in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg

Reconstruction of Nizhn-Kamsky lock to be completed in 2023

Etalonstroy to conduct capital repair of a berth on Kizhi island for RUB 92.8 million

Berth reconstruction is underway in the port of Magadan

Shipping and logistics

Agreement signed for creation of a logistics center of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan Region

Sea route of North-South corridor is poorly developed but is the most preferable one - FCS

FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022

Shipbuilding and ship repair

Tatarstan and Saint-Petersburg shipyards negotiate construction of two ferries and dry cargo ship for Turkmenia

Sitronics to create a test model of hydrogen-powered ship based on passenger lectric catamaran

USC’s Astrakhan shipyard completes capital repair of dry cargo carrier of Project 92-040

Modernization of Morye shipyard in Crimea to be completed in 2023

Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023

Pipe processing workshop put into operation and SC Zvezda

USC head confirms information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom

Bunkering

LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev performed operation on bunkering from Gazprom’s LNG plant

Appointments

Denis Ilatovsky appointed as senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company