  • 2023 January 20 17:15

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7% YoY

    Exports rose by 1%, imports fell by 10.2%

    In 2022, Russian seaports handled 841.5 million tonnes of cargo (+0.7%).

    Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 404.7 million tonnes (-2%) including 206.5 million tonnes of coal (+1.8%), 45.3 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-26%), 45.1 million tonnes of grain (+6.4%), 24.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-15.7%), 24.2 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+25.1%), 12.6 million tonnes of ore (+6%) and 6.6 million tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (up 1.6 times) according to Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 436.8 million tonnes (+3.4%) including 256 million tonnes of crude oil (+7.5%), 138.8 million tonnes of oil products (-5.3%), 35.2 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+8.8%) and 4.5 million tonnes of food cargo (+8.6%).

    Exports totaled 667.5 million tonnes (+1%), imports — 36.3 million tonnes (-10.2%), transit - 60.7 million tonnes (-5.9%), short-sea traffic — 77 million tonnes (+10.7%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin totaled 98.5 million tonnes (+4.4%) including 29.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.5%) and 69.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.7%). The port of Murmansk handled 56.3 million tonnes (+3.2%), Sabetta — 28.4 million tonnes (+1.6%), Varandei — 5.9 million tonnes (+26.9%), Arkhangelsk - 2.3 million tonnes (-28.7%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin totaled 245.5 million tonnes (-2.9%) including 96.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.1%) and 148.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10.4%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 124.1 million tonnes (+13.5%), Primorsk — 57.1 million tonnes (+7.8%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 38.8 million tonnes (-37.5%), Vysotsk— 16 million tonnes (-5.2%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin totaled 263.6 million tonnes (+2.7%) including 121.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6%) and 142.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (flat, year-on-year). The port of Novorossiysk handled 147.4 million tonnes (+3.3%), Taman — 42.8 million tonnes (+19.5%), Tuapse — 21.7 million tonnes (-12%), Kavkaz— 16.6 million tonnes (-3.2%), Rostov-on-Don — 15 million tonnes (-3.5%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin totaled 6 million tonnes (-13.9%) including 3.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.3%) and 2.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-35.1%). The port of Makhachkala handled 3 million tonnes (-30.6%), Astrakhan - 2.5 million tonnes (+11.8%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 227.8 million tonnes (+1.5%) including 154 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.5%) and 73.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.3%). Vostochny port handled 82.3 million tonnes (+5.9%), Vanino — 37.6 million tonnes (+6.4%), Vladivostok — 32.2 million tonnes (+8.9%), Nakhodka — 25.8 million tonnes (-4.1%), Prigorodnoye — 15.4 million tonnes (+6.3%).

    In 2022, Russian seaports serviced 62,525 passenger ships (up 3 times), sea terminals serviced 3,880,200 people (up 1.9 times) including 3,515,700 departing passengers (up 2 times) and 364,500 arriving passengers  (+20%). No transit passenger were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 3,152,700 passengers (up 2.1 times), Yalta — 456,000 (+24.5%), Sochi — 209,900 (+13.6%).

