2023 January 20 18:26

Havyard Leirvik win contract for the conversion of the ferry M/F Vannes

Havyard Leirvik, which is owned by listed Eqva ASA, has signed a contract for the conversion of the ferry M/F Vannes. The ferry which is owned by Boreal Sjø will be modified to meet requirements from the Norwegian Maritime Directorate so that it can operate in an extended traffic area, according to Eqva's release.

For Havyard Leirvik and for Eqva, this is an important contract for several reasons. The shipyard focuses particularly on projects related to conversion and upgrading of existing ships. The contract with Boreal Sjø is confirmation that this investment is yielding results.

The yard is also prequalified for fabrication of steel sections for the oil and gas industry. This means it can take on the most demanding fabrication and modification tasks and opens even more opportunities in the market.



The conversion of M/F Vannes is a typical conversion project, of which there will likely be many more in the coming years. The contract value of such contracts are normally between NOK 10 and 20 million, and they require two months to complete. Havyard Leirvik is part of the Eqva ASA group's business area "Maritime services".