2023 January 20 18:06

Construction of AtoB@C Shipping's hybrid vessels progresses at the shipyard

The construction of highly energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessels ordered by ESL Shipping's subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping progresses according to the schedule at the Chowgule Shipyard in India. The production start of the fourth vessel, Aquamar, was celebrated at the shipyard in December 30 with the traditional steel cutting ceremony, according to the company's release.



Block assembly of the first two vessels, Electramar and Stellamar, is currently progressing in four parts: aft and forward sections are assembled separately and joined together at the slipway, where the forward part of the first vessel was shifted in mid-December. The block fabrication of the third vessel, Ecomar, is in progress and the keel laying is expected to take place in early February.

Electramar, the first vessel of the series, will be delivered in the third quarter of this year and after that, one vessel will follow every three months. The order consists of twelve vessels with the last delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026.