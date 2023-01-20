2023 January 20 16:42

Israel's Port Regulations 2022 implementing MARPOL Annex VI to enter into force on 23 February, 2023

Israel's Port Regulations (prevention of air pollution from ships) 2022 implementing MARPOL Annex VI will enter into force on 23 February, 2023, according to UK P&I Club's release.

The new regulations prohibit the use of fuel oil with a sulphur content of more than 0.10% when vessels are moored alongside or waiting at designated anchorages unless an exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) is fitted. Use of electricity from a shore connection (available at Bay-port) is also an acceptable alternative compliance method. From this date onwards, vessels not fitted with an EGCS carrying non-compliant fuel on board will be subject to port State control actions.

The regulations also provide guidance on reporting non-availability of compliant fuel, despite best efforts to source the same. This notification, commonly referred to as a Fuel Oil Non-Availability Report (FONAR), must be submitted as soon as the master becomes aware that compliant fuel cannot be sourced.