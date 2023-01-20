2023 January 20 12:41

Port of Los Angeles reports 9.9 million container units in 2022

At his annual State of the Port address, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka announced cargo volumes of nearly 10 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units for 2022, the second highest in the Port’s 115-year history. The achievement marks the 23rd consecutive year the Port of Los Angeles has been ranked the busiest container port in the nation, according to the company's release.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the number one container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.