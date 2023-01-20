  • Home
    New resident of Arctic Capital PDA to invest RUB 2.4 billion in LNG transshipment facilities on NSR

    Each of the two facilities will be able to handle over 20 million tonnes per year

    Arctic Transshipment (subsidiary of NOVATEK) implementing the project on creation of offshore complexes for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Murmansk Region and in Kamchatka has become a resident of the Arctic Capital PDA. Under an agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation the company is going to invest into the project over RUB 2.4 billion, says FEADC.

    The project on creation of offshore complexes foresees LNG delivery from the Arctic fields of the Russian Federation by ice class tankers. Then LNG is to be reloaded into floating storage facilities or onto conventional ships by ship-to-ship method.

    Each complex (in the Murmansk Region and in Kamchatka) will have one floating storage facility and to anchorage points for ship-to-ship operations. Each of them will be able to handle over 20 million tonnes per year.

    Murmansk LNG transshipment complex is located in the Ura Bay in the Barents Sea. The project foresees the construction of an auxiliary berth for port fleet and the development of shore infrastructure including buildings for control authorities and for a border checkpoint.

    The project is included into the federal project “Seaports of Russia” of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024 approved by RF Government.

    The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

    According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

