Scottish yard wins UK contract to maintain research vessels - UK Defence Journal

  • 2023 January 20 11:30

    The UK’s state-of-the-art fleet of research vessels is set to receive a significant boost, thanks to a £45mn funding injection announced by Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani, according to UK Defence Journal.

    This funding, which has been awarded to Babcock International by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), is a key part of the government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, which aims to invest in and support the country’s prestigious shipbuilding industry.

    The £45 million contract will be used to carry out necessary maintenance and upgrades on three ships – the RRS Sir David Attenborough, the RRS Discovery, and the RRS James Cook – which are involved in conducting cutting-edge scientific research into our oceans and polar regions.

    The initial three-year contract, with the option to extend for an additional two years, is to carry out programmed maintenance and upgrade work on the fleet of large oceanographic and polar research vessels. The contract, which has been secured by the company with the support of the NERC, will see the vessels dock at Babcock’s state-of-the-art facilities in Rosyth, Scotland, where they will undergo a range of maintenance and improvement activities.

    This contract represents a major opportunity for Babcock to showcase its expertise at Rosyth in the maritime industry, and to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the UK’s research efforts. The company’s facilities in Rosyth are equipped with the latest technology and equipment, and are staffed by a highly skilled and experienced team, making them well-suited to the task of maintaining and upgrading these important research vessels.

    Babcock Rosyth is a leading provider of maritime support, and where maintenance, repairs and upgrades are also carried out on the UK Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers.

    The RRS Sir David Attenborough is a state-of-the-art polar research vessel operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). It recently embarked on a six-month expedition to Antarctica, during which it will be testing a new artificial intelligence system designed to chart the most environmentally-friendly route.

    The RRS Discovery (2013) and RRS James Cook (2006) are operated by the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and are involved in oceanic exploration around the world, conducting multidisciplinary marine science to study the deep ocean. Following a refit, the RRS Discovery will be heading to the Arctic for research with the University of Liverpool and NERC, while the RRS James Cook will continue its research expeditions to various locations around the globe.

