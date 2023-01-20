2023 January 20 10:09

The number of passengers on Finnlines’ routes up 13 per cent to 648,000 in 2022

In 2022, the number of passengers on Finnlines’ vessels increased after two quiet years of corona. The number of passengers on Finnlines’ routes totalled 648,000 in 2022, an increase of 13 per cent compared with the previous year, according to the company's release.



Finnlines will offer 99 departures on the Helsinki–Travemünde route from both ports during the coming summer and there will be programme for families with children on all these voyages. Finnlines will also arrange programme on the Naantali–Kapellskär route, which will have 97 departures from both ports.

The deployment of two new Superstar class cargo-passenger ships between Finland and Sweden this year ensures customers a more sustainable option to travel by sea.



According to a research, which Finnlines commissioned to Norstat, sustainable travel is already an important criterion for more than 50 per cent of ship passengers.

Of the respondents 25 per cent find sustainability to be a very important criterion. According to 6 out of 10 respondents, sustainability is a very or quite important criterion when travel decisions are made.

Finnlines implements sustainability in passenger traffic by focusing on energy efficiency, sustainably produced services and by creating a genuine sea voyage experience.



Finnlines is a shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.