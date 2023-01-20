2023 January 20 09:53

ONE launches 3 new Southeast Asia to Australia services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) will launch 3 new Southeast Asia to Australia Services, according to the company's release. These services will be a direct replacement of the existing services in order to improve service reliability. The services are expected to start from early March, subject to regulatory approvals.

The new service rotation will be as follows

New AU1: Port Kelang – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Melbourne – Sydney – Adelaide – Fremantle – Port Kelang. First Sailing: ETA Port Kelang 9 March.

New AU2: Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Brisbane – Sydney – Brisbane – Tanjung Pelepas. First Sailing: ETA Tanjung Pelepas 7 March.



New WAU: Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Fremantle – Tanjung Pelepas. First Sailing: ETA Tanjung Pelepas 13 March.