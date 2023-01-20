2023 January 20 09:27

MOL takes delivery of methanol-fueled methanol carrier Cypress Sun

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on January 17, a ceremony for the naming and delivery of the Cypress Sun, a dual-fuel methanol carrier that can run on either methanol or conventional heavy fuel oil, was held at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, according to MOL's release. The vessel will be chartered by MOL from Osaka Shipping Co., Ltd. and Waterfront Shipping Company Limited will charter the vessel from MOL under a long-term contract.

The vessel is a sister ship to the Capilano Sun (Note), which was delivered in 2021 and also chartered by MOL to WFS.



Methanol fuel can reduce sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by up to 99%, particulate matter (PM) emissions by up to 95%, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 80%, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 15% in comparison to burning conventional marine fuel.

In the future, net CO2 emissions can be reduced by using methanol fuels derived from non-fossil raw materials-such as e-methanol produced by synthesizing CO2 recovered from various emission sources & hydrogen produced using renewable energy, and biogas-derived biomethanol.

MOL operates one of the world's largest fleets of methanol carriers, with a total of 19, (including the Cypress Sun), and it has been expanding the number of dual-fuel vessels, which can run on methanol, since 2016. Currently, MOL operates five of the 23 methanol dual-fuel tankers in service worldwide, including the Cypress Sun.