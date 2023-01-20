2023 January 20 09:18

Alliance to sponsor 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as part of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

The company pays special attention to servicing of offshore projects

Towing company Alliance supports the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its Sponsor. The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on 16 February 2023, the second day of the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress. The Congress participants will discuss Russia’s new infrastructure projects and the best international practices in hydraulic engineering and dredging.

Alliance LLC owns non-self-propelled dredging ships and special ships. The company performs high-precision operations on lifting and installation of facilities at the depth of up to 2,000 meters; maintenance and repair of facilities and equipment using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV); maintenance of single-point mooring systems (SPMs buoys); geodetic works; platform maintenance in dynamic positioning mode; transportation of liquid, bulk products, deck cargo, dangerous goods and other equipment for drilling and offshore production support; winding, undermining and shifting of working anchors; towing of drilling ships, platforms, lighters and other vessels of the technical fleet.

The 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress will be held on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress will combine the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16). The Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and FSUE Natsrybresurs.

The industry focused exhibition will be organized in the lounge. A reception will be held by the Congress Organization Committee in the end of the first day.

