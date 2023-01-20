2023 January 20 09:01

The port of Rotterdam officially starts using integrated planning to handle inland container shipping

The port of Rotterdam officially started using integrated planning to handle inland container shipping, according to the company's release. Following an intensive pilot phase, inland shipping companies, terminals and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have given Nextlogic the go ahead. Using Nextlogic will enable faster handling of inland vessels in the port and terminals to optimise the use of their quays.



Integrated planning involves barge operators forwarding port call, rotation and cargo information to Nextlogic in advance for each inland vessel. Terminals do the same for the available quay capacity. Nextlogic compares this information and creates the optimal schedule for all parties. The planning is optimised automatically 24/7. Around 60 percent of the port of Rotterdam’s total inland shipping volume is currently already planned through Nextlogic. Four deep sea terminals and fifteen barge operators are taking part. A fifth deep sea terminal, the first empty depots and other barge operators are also preparing to connect to Nextlogic.