2023 January 20 08:49

Greece extends deadline for Volos port sale process to February 3 - Reuters

Greece has extended by two weeks to February 3 the deadline for expressions of interest in the sale of a majority stake in the port of Volos, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Wednesday.



"The granting of an extension was deemed necessary following requests from four investment schemes," the agency said in a statement without naming the investors.



HRADF's initiated the process for the sale of at least 67% in the Volos Port Authority in October.