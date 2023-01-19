  • Home
  • 2023 January 19 17:23

    Denmark launches the world's first digital ship register

    This week, Denmark has launched the world's first digital ship register. It will get rid of troublesome paperwork and increase security related to ship registration and ship trading, according to Danish Maritime Authority's release.

    There are currently more than 6000 ships registered in the Danish shipping registers. The registrations of these ships have until now been handled manually.

    That is why the Danish Maritime Authority launches the new digital ship register. It will ease the workload with faster and more efficient workflows for everyone working with registration of ships in Denmark. At the same time, the system contributes with an extra layer of security and control in relation to ship registration.

2023 January 19

2023 January 18

2023 January 17

