Modernization of Morye shipyard in Crimea to be completed in 2023

The shipyard will be able to lift and launch ships of up to 80 m in length and over 1,000 t in displacement

Modernization of production and lifting/launching facilities of USC’s shipyard Morye in Feodosia, Crimea is to be completed in 2023. The shipyard will be able to lift and launch ships of up to 80 m in length and over 1,000 t in displacement, USC says in its Telegram channel.

As USC General Director Aleksey Rakhmanov said earlier, “the future of “Morye” is in the promising segment of building ships of composite materials and aluminum. Besides, the shipyard can be awarded with state defense orders”.

Shipbuilding plant Morye was established in Feodosia in 1938 but its construction was suspended during the Great Patriotic War. In 1947, the shipyard was reorganized to produce torpedo boats of light alloys. In 1959, the shipyard started manufacturing and exporting civilian products including seagoing and river going passenger hydrofoils. From 1983, the shipyard was building air-cushion landing craft of Project 12322 Zubr. In 2019, FSUE Shipbuilding Plant “Morye” was reorganized into a joint stock company and included into State Corporation Rostec. In March 2022, it was handed over to USC.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

