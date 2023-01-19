  • Home
  • 2023 January 19 14:32

    Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 mb/d in 2023, to a record 101.7 mb/d - IEA

    According to IEA Oil Market Report, Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 mb/d in 2023, to a record 101.7 mb/d, with nearly half the gain from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions. Jet fuel remains the largest source of growth, up 840 kb/d. OECD oil demand slumped by 900 kb/d in 4Q22 as weak industrial activity and weather effects lowered use, while non-OECD demand was 500 kb/d higher.

    World oil supply growth in 2023 is set to slow to 1 mb/d following last year’s OPEC+ led growth of 4.7 mb/d. An overall non-OPEC+ rise of 1.9 mb/d will be tempered by an OPEC+ drop of 870 kb/d due to expected declines in Russia. The US ranks as the world’s leading source of supply growth and, along with Canada, Brazil and Guyana, hits an annual production record for a second straight year.

    Global refinery activity was steady in December as US runs plunged 910 kb/d due to weather-related outages, but higher runs in Europe and Asia offset the fall. After an increase of 2.1 mb/d in 2022, refinery throughputs are set to grow by 1.5 mb/d in 2023, helped by 2.2 mb/d of capacity additions between 4Q22 and end-2023.

    Russian oil exports fell by 200 kb/d m-o-m in December to 7.8 mb/d, as crude shipments to the EU declined after the EU crude embargo and G7 price cap came into effect. Russian diesel exports surged to a multi-year high of 1.2 mb/d, of which 720 kb/d was destined for the EU. Record discounts for Russian benchmark Urals grade saw Russian revenues slip by $3 bn m-o-m to $12.6 bn.

    Global observed oil inventories surged by 79.1 mb m-o-m in November, hitting their highest levels since October 2021. The increase was led by non-OECD stocks (+43.9 mb) and oil on water (+38.1 mb). In the OECD, the release of government reserves offset a small increase in industry holdings. At 2 779 mb, OECD industry stocks were 37.1 mb above a year ago but 125.9 mb below their five-year average.

    Benchmark crude oil futures extended their rout in December, with ICE Brent falling $9.51/bbl to $81.34/bbl. The lifting of China’s Covid-restrictions did little to boost sentiment while Russian oil exports remained resilient. Refinery outages in the US lifted product cracks. Freight rates eased for large crude carriers but rose on product routes ahead of the EU embargo on Russian oil products.

    This year could see oil demand rise by 1.9 mb/d to reach 101.7 mb/d, the highest ever, tightening the balances as Russian supply slows under the full impact of sanctions. China will drive nearly half this global demand growth even as the shape and speed of its reopening remains uncertain.

    Energy efficiency gains and booming sales of electrical vehicles will curb global 2023 demand growth by close to 900 kb/d this year. Measures like these are especially vital in a supply-constrained oil market.

    A slow demand recovery expected in 1H23 suggests continued inventory builds like those that started to emerge in 3Q22. In the last quarter of 2022, supply outpaced demand by over 1 mb/d despite a cut in OPEC+ production targets and disruptions to US supply due to winter storms. Mild weather combined with weak industrial activity to cut oil demand use in Europe. Demand was also restrained by China’s Covid lockdowns and winter blizzards that disrupted holiday travel in the US and Canada. As a result, 4Q22 oil demand contracted by a massive 910 kb/d year-on-year in the OECD and exceptionally by 130 kb/d y-o-y in China.

    Much of the surplus oil appears to have ended up in emerging markets, including China, and on tankers at sea. By end-November, observed non-OECD inventories had risen by 75 mb y-o-y compared to a 233 mb decline in the OECD where 270 mb of government reserves were released. Oil on water increased by a massive 181 mb because tankers now have to sail significantly longer distances due to the reallocation of Russian flows.

    Following an initial collapse in Russian loadings after the EU crude embargo and a G7 price cap came into effect on 5 December, exports have partially rebounded - underscoring the high degree of uncertainty for the outlook. For December as a whole, loadings of Russian oil fell 200 kb/d on average to 7.8 mb/d, while total oil supply held steady at 11.2 mb/d. Nevertheless, record price discounts on Russian benchmark export grades of up to $40/bbl compared with North Sea Dated shrunk revenues by $3 bn to $12.6 bn last month – their lowest since February 2021. At the time of writing the North Sea benchmark was trading at around $83/bbl, down $18/bbl from a November peak and largely unchanged from a year ago.

    The well-supplied oil balance at the start of 2023 could quickly tighten however as western sanctions impact Russian exports. Product markets, especially diesel, are most at risk just as demand growth recovers. In December, Russia exported a record 1.2 mb/d of diesel, with 60% destined for the EU. Fresh supplies from new plants in the Middle East and from China will provide welcome relief. Chinese diesel is already arriving in Europe after Beijing raised export quotas late last year.

    The IEA Oil Market Report (OMR) is one of the world's most authoritative and timely sources of data, forecasts and analysis on the global oil market – including detailed statistics and commentary on oil supply, demand, inventories, prices and refining activity, as well as oil trade for IEA and selected non-IEA countries.

2023 January 19

15:05 Modernization of Morye shipyard in Crimea to be completed in 2023
14:32 Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 mb/d in 2023, to a record 101.7 mb/d - IEA
14:09 FPV resident to establish production of components for ship repair in Primorsky Territory
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2023
12:50 LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev performed operation on bunkering from Gazprom’s LNG plant
12:31 Erik Thun orders eight new vessels
12:06 Solar and wind power generation begins at finished-vehicle logistics terminal at Port of Tianjin, China
11:44 NAVTOR commits to collaborative future with Smart Maritime Network
11:23 New Survitec MES receives type approval certification from Bureau Veritas
10:57 Freight rates from North Europe to the US East Coast fall by 10% since the start of the year - Xeneta
10:32 Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan rose by 6%
10:24 Indian Government set to ban 25-year-old oil tankers, bulk carriers and other ships calling Indian ports - India Seatrade
09:58 Results of Russian ports in 2022: infographics and analytics
08:07 Port Authority of Valencia receives the first load of hydrogen to supply the refuelling station

2023 January 18

18:30 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
18:03 Millport flood protection scheme awarded to Van Oord
17:45 Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
17:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2022 rose by 5.6% YoY to 15.18 million tonnes
17:21 EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes
17:15 Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:08 Euronav files request for emergency arbitration
16:52 Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
16:45 Port of Oakland container volume down 4% to 2.3 mln TEU in 2022
16:15 HHLA Next invests in the joint pilot project in Tallinn
15:53 Ports of Stockholm with eight other Baltic Sea ports apply for EU grant funding for pilot studies to develop the onshore power infrastructure
15:28 Electric trucks now in use for container traffic at the Port of Gothenburg
14:58 Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM add a new service to Jeddah Islamic Port
14:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area
14:24 Port Houston container volume up 14% in 2022
13:51 New measure of state support to be developed to reduce expenses for shipping of forest products by seaborne transport
13:35 Sembcorp Marine names first LNG hybrid tug in Singapore
13:26 Total throughput of Astrakhan and Olya ports in 2022 rose by 14.5% YoY to 3 million tonnes
12:35 CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast
11:48 Crowley, ESVAGT to build and operate service operations vessel for Siemens Gamesa at Coastal Virginia offshore wind project
11:39 FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week
10:40 Maritime progress at risk over fears of digitalisation, Wartsila report warns
10:13 Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering wins W971b order for 3 LNG carriers - Korea Herald
09:18 Port of Tallinn throughput in 2022 fell by 21%

2023 January 17

19:10 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP
18:37 World's first wind-powered RoRo vessel secures EUR 9M in EU funding
18:06 Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging
17:54 IB Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, has escorted 144 vessels by today
17:26 APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency
17:21 Germany's Schwedt refinery to get non-Russian oil via Gdansk in January - Reuters
17:13 PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022
17:06 Gasgrid Finland’s LNG floating terminal is now ready for gas deliveries
17:06 Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy
16:31 ADNOC signs MoU with thyssenkrupp to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains
16:21 Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean
16:05 Bureau Veritas launches certification scheme for renewable hydrogen
15:56 PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:35 Boskalis acquires contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline
14:47 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
14:24 IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative
14:23 Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak
13:40 NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia
13:25 HAROPA Port container throughput up to 3.1 million TEU in 2022
13:14 Global Ports’ 2022 consolidated marine container throughput declined 37.1% YoY
12:58 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings buys 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
12:26 Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022