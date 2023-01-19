2023 January 19 14:09

FPV resident to establish production of components for ship repair in Primorsky Territory

Investments into the project will total RUB 11.8 million

Modern Technologies and Materials (STM LLC), new resident of Free Port of Vladivostok (FPV) will produce components for ship repair in the Primorsky Territory. Under agreement with Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEADC), investments into the project will total RUB 11.8 million. The manufacture is to be launched in 2023. It will contribute to meeting the demand for components in the region, says FEADC.

The regime of Free Port of Vladivostok (FPV) extends to 22 municipalities in 5 regions. FPV numbers over 2,100 residents. Private investments into the region economy totaled RUB 324 billion. 38,500 jobs have been generated and 379 projects have been launched.

