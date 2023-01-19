2023 January 19 12:50

LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev performed operation on bunkering from Gazprom’s LNG plant

The ship can supply up to 100 thousand tonnes of LNG per year

Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev (Gazprom Neft) has performed an operation on bunkering from the Complex for LNG production, storage and shipment which is based near the Portovaya compressor station (CS Portovaya) in the Leningrad Region, says Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business.

The tasks of Dmitry Mendeleev include regular bunkering of cargo and passenger ships with liquefied natural gas in the Baltic Sea. Supplies from the LNG Complex enhance the efficiency of supplying the most environmentally friendly fuel in the North-West ports. Gazprom’s LNG plant of 1.5 million tonnes in capacity was put into operation in September 2022.

In mid-September 2022, Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport on cooperation in organizing of ships bunkering with liquefied natural gas. The agreement foresees LNG bunkering of the Ro-Ro ferries operating on the line between the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region and the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. The bunkering of the Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries will be conducted by LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev.

Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev commenced LNG transportation and LNG bunkering in the ports of the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The 5,800 m³ LNG bunkering ship has a hull adjusted to climate specifics of the North-West Region. It can sail in one-year old ice of up to 0.8 m thick.

