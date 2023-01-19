2023 January 19 12:31

Erik Thun orders eight new vessels

Erik Thun Group contracted eight new vessels to be built by Shipsveerf Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

The signed contracts cover four multi-purpose dry cargo vessels with 5100 mts dwt and Ice class 1B; the next generation of ’Troll-Max’ fit for operating in Trollhätte canal and on the lake Vänern in Sweden. The remaining orders, for four 7999 mts dwt coastal tankers, are placed by Thun Tankers BV, part of the Erik Thun Group and adds to the two previously ordered resource efficient ’R-class’ tankers.

Ferus Smit B.V. has built more than forty ships for Erik Thun. All of the eight new-buildings are part of the fleet renewal program and will be delivered from October 2024 and onwards.