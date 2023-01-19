2023 January 19 12:06

Solar and wind power generation begins at finished-vehicle logistics terminal at Port of Tianjin, China

Two wind turbines have started operation at a finished-vehicle logistics terminal operated by an NYK affiliate company at the port of Tianjin, China, according to NYK's release.

Together with the terminal’s solar power system, which has been in operation since March 2022, the new facility will be able to supply all the electricity needed by the finished-vehicle logistics terminal operated by the NYK affiliate at the port of Tianjin. In fact, on January 17 the terminal was presented with a carbon neutrality evaluation certificate from China Classification Society, a third-party certification body.

The terminal’s solar power system includes photovoltaic panels that have been installed on top of the terminal’s covered parking lot. The amount of electricity generated will be approximately 1.75 million kwh/year, which will reduce dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 1,400 tons/year.

In terms of wind power generation, two wind turbines have been installed on the terminal site. The amount of electricity generated will be approximately 23 million kwh/year, which will reduce CO2 emissions by about 23,000 tons/year. The wind turbines have been designed and installed with due consideration for the surrounding environment and safety.