2023 January 19 11:23

New Survitec MES receives type approval certification from Bureau Veritas

Following the launch at SMM last year, global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec has announced that its new Marine Evacuation System (MES) Life Ark has received full-type approval from classification society Bureau Veritas, according to the company's release.

Certification of Life Ark, a helical slide-based MES for small to medium-sized passenger vessels, follows the successful completion of stringent design and evacuation trials required under the SOLAS Convention and the EU’s Marine Equipment Directive. Protecting passengers and crew on vessels with a freeboard height of up to 23 metres and passenger capacities ranging from 300 to 1,500 persons, such as ferries and expedition cruise ships, Life Ark builds on Survitec’s success and growing market share in the larger cruise ship market, where the company has installed some of the largest dry-shod MES systems on the most advanced cruise ships in the world.

Using the fully enclosed, dry-shod helical (spiral) slide design inherent to Survitec’s popular Marin Ark 2 MES and Seahaven AES, Life Ark ensures a safe, rapid and comfortable descent for people of all ages and abilities. There is no restriction on the size of individual users, and crew can ascend the slide to assist passengers if necessary. Fully enclosed single and double helical slide options are available in an asymmetric arrangement.

The Life Ark comprises self-righting approved liferafts for 50, 100, 150 persons, with SOLAS A, B and HSC emergency packs. Inflation takes place automatically within 60 seconds and minimal crew interaction is needed during this phase. Multiple buoyancy compartments provide stability and safety in the most challenging sea conditions. Life Ark+ is available as a 30-month extended service option.

Survitec is a global Survival Technology leader to the maritime, defence & government, aerospace and energy sectors. Survitec has over 3,000 employees worldwide, covering 11 manufacturing facilities and over 400 service centres. They operate in over 2,000 ports, spanning 96 countries. Survitec are the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of liferaft, Marine Evacuation Systems (MES) and offshore rental PPE. They are a leading supplier of fire solutions to the maritime industry and hold a market leading position for Pilot Flight Equipment in the aerospace & defence market. The Survitec team live by their purpose “We Exist to Protect Lives”.