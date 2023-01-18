2023 January 18 18:30

Tallink Grupp’s vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking

Tallink Grupp’s Helsinki-Stockholm route vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony will go on dry-dock in Naantali, Finland on Turku Repair Dockyard during January and February, according to the company's release. Silja Serenade will be docked on 18.1.-2.2.2023 and Silja Symphony on 3.2.-16.2.2023. There will be no replacing vessel on Helsinki-Stockholm-route during dockings.

During the dockings, many technical upgrades and underwater hull works will be carried out, including maintenance of the vessel’s bow thrusters and also the installation of EnergoProFin propeller hubs, the aim of which is to increase the vessel’s energy efficiency and achieve fuel saving.

In addition to the technical works, some of the vessel’s passenger areas will be refreshed. Onboard Silja Serenade the Sunflower spa's shower facilities, Commodore Lounge's sauna facilities and Executive Suite will be refreshed.

Onboard Silja Symphony, the Mundo restaurant will be converted into a Fastlane restaurant, the suite and Commodore Lounge's sauna facilities will be renovated, and the men's toilets on the seventh deck will be renovated.

Both ships will be back on the route according to the normal schedule on 16 February, 2023.



