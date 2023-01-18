2023 January 18 18:03

Millport flood protection scheme awarded to Van Oord

Van Oord has signed a contract with North Ayrshire Council to construct a flood protection scheme for Millport, on the island of Great Cumbrae, UK. Van Oord will work in partnership with its subsidiary Mackley to deliver the scheme. Preparations have already started and construction is due to commence in March, according to the company's release.

The scheme includes the works to improve the condition and flood risk performance of the approximately 2 kilometre-long Millport seafront. Van Oord’s work will include replacing, reinforcing and constructing flood walls, installing offshore and shore-connected rock breakwaters, and other flood risk management-related asset improvement and replacement works.

Van Oord has completed many similar coastal protection schemes in the UK before, such as at Lydd, Dymchurch, Hythe Ranges and the adjacent Broomhill Sands, as well as recently being responsible for construction of the South Breakwater of the new Aberdeen South Harbour.