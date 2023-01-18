  • Home
  • News
  • EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 18 17:21

    EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes

    In the full 12 months of 2022, global crude oil loadings were up +8.5% y- o-y at 2,047.3 mln tonnes, excluding all cabotage trade, according to vessels tracking data from Refinitiv, states the Banchero Costa report. This was well above the 1,886.3 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2021, but slightly below the 2,110.5 mln tonnes in the same period of 2019.

    Exports from Saudi Arabia are up +17.2% y-o-y to 362.8 mln t in Jan- Dec 2022, above pre-Covid levels. Seaborne shipments from other AG countries are also up by +9.8% y-o-y to 516.5 mln t in the same period, but still below pre-Covid levels.

    Exports from Russia have also increased by +10.3% y-o-y to 218.5 mln tonnes, slightly below the 225.1 mln t in the same period of 2019.

    From the USA, exports surged by +22.3% y-o-y to 164.3 mln t.

    From West Africa, however, volumes are down -2.4% y-o-y to 170.4 mln t.

    From the North Sea, exports are also down by -1.9% y-o-y to 107.4 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2022.

    In terms of demand, seaborne imports into Mainland China declined by -3.6% y-o-y to 436.7 mln t in Jan-Dec 2022. Imports to India, on the other hand, surged by +11.7% y-o-y to 224.2 mln t in the same period. 

    The European Union has now once again emerged as the world’s largest seaborne importer of crude oil, after having been briefly overtaken by China in 2019-2021. In 2021, Europe performed relatively better than other regions, although this mostly reflects a bounce back from being one of the worst performing ones in 2020, the shipbroker's report says.  In the full 12 months of 2022, imports into the European Union rallied further by a massive +12.3% y-o-y to 452.0 mln tonnes. About 11 percent of volumes discharged in the European Union in 2022 were carried in VLCCs, about 38 percent is carried in Suezmaxes, and about 50 percent in Aframaxes.

    Top ports in the EU in 2022 were Rotterdam (97.2 mln tonnes of crude oil in 2022), Trieste (36.3 mln t), Gdansk (21.4 mln t), Wilhelmshaven (20.8 mln t), Fos (19.2 mln t), Le Havre (18.0 mln t), Cartagena (14.7 mln t), Sarroch (12.7 mln t), Augusta (11.4 mln t), Algeciras (10.1 mln t). 

    Seaborne imports from Russia, declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes, from 112.5 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2021, and are down by a third from the 128.5 mln t of Jan-Dec 2019. Russia remained the top supplier of seaborne oil to the EU, accounting for 21.9% of volumes in 2022, ahead of the North Sea with 17.0% and North Africa with 15.4%. 

    Shipments from West Africa to Europe were up by +27.5% y-o-y to 50.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2022.

    Imports from the USA surged by +43.1% y-o-y to a new all time record of 51.4 mln t in Jan-Dec 2022. Direct shipments from the Arabian Gulf also rebounded sharply by +76.4% y-o-y to 34.2 mln tonnes, but were still down compared to the 39.8 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2019.

Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 18

18:30 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
18:03 Millport flood protection scheme awarded to Van Oord
17:45 Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
17:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2022 rose by 5.6% YoY to 15.18 million tonnes
17:21 EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes
17:15 Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:08 Euronav files request for emergency arbitration
16:52 Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
16:45 Port of Oakland container volume down 4% to 2.3 mln TEU in 2022
16:15 HHLA Next invests in the joint pilot project in Tallinn
15:53 Ports of Stockholm with eight other Baltic Sea ports apply for EU grant funding for pilot studies to develop the onshore power infrastructure
15:28 Electric trucks now in use for container traffic at the Port of Gothenburg
14:58 Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM add a new service to Jeddah Islamic Port
14:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area
14:24 Port Houston container volume up 14% in 2022
13:51 New measure of state support to be developed to reduce expenses for shipping of forest products by seaborne transport
13:35 Sembcorp Marine names first LNG hybrid tug in Singapore
13:26 Total throughput of Astrakhan and Olya ports in 2022 rose by 14.5% YoY to 3 million tonnes
12:35 CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast
11:48 Crowley, ESVAGT to build and operate service operations vessel for Siemens Gamesa at Coastal Virginia offshore wind project
11:39 FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week
10:40 Maritime progress at risk over fears of digitalisation, Wartsila report warns
10:13 Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering wins W971b order for 3 LNG carriers - Korea Herald
09:18 Port of Tallinn throughput in 2022 fell by 21%

2023 January 17

19:10 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP
18:37 World's first wind-powered RoRo vessel secures EUR 9M in EU funding
18:06 Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging
17:54 IB Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, has escorted 144 vessels by today
17:26 APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency
17:21 Germany's Schwedt refinery to get non-Russian oil via Gdansk in January - Reuters
17:13 PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022
17:06 Gasgrid Finland’s LNG floating terminal is now ready for gas deliveries
17:06 Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy
16:31 ADNOC signs MoU with thyssenkrupp to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains
16:21 Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean
16:05 Bureau Veritas launches certification scheme for renewable hydrogen
15:56 PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:35 Boskalis acquires contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline
14:47 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
14:24 IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative
14:23 Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak
13:40 NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia
13:25 HAROPA Port container throughput up to 3.1 million TEU in 2022
13:14 Global Ports’ 2022 consolidated marine container throughput declined 37.1% YoY
12:58 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings buys 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
12:26 Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022
11:39 RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create digital ecosystem for NSR
11:15 FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022
10:59 Oil tanker explodes in central Thailand
10:53 Maritime traffic resumes in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
10:31 Mitsui & Co to order two methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulkers
10:10 First LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers Management fleet - Offshore Energy
09:41 Ningbo-Zhoushan totals 1 million TEU since New Year - Port Technology
09:17 NOVATEK’s LNG volumes sold on international markets increased by 6.3%

2023 January 16

18:01 Delo Group doubled handling speed for ferry cargoes from Turkey
17:42 CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service
17:38 Facilities for additional crude volumes put into operation by CPC under its Debottlenecking Program
17:23 ICC IMB’s annual report recorded 115 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2022
17:20 Fredriksen linked company increases stake in Euronav
17:06 61% of newbuilding tonnage ordered in 2022 was alternatively fuelled - Clarksons