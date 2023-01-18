2023 January 18 16:52

Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023

As of today, the facility is 61% ready

The construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia is to be completed in the end of 2023. The facility is 61% ready, YSIA agency cites Vladimir Sivtsev, Minister of Transport and Road Construction of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

“The construction and assembling works are underway at Zhatai Shipyard. The facility is 61% ready. The issues of equipment acquisition and supply are to be solved this year. We are going to put the facility into operation by the end of the year,” said Vladimir Sivtsev.

The project on construction of Zhatai Shipyard is foreseen by the the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields”. Zhatai Shipyard is being created within the Yakutia PDA with the support of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

A decision to hand over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has been recently made on the federal level. That will let the republic run all the contracting processes and ensure compliance with the schedule.

