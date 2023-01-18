  • Home
  • News
  • Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 18 17:15

    Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas

    Navigator Holdings Ltd., the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, has announced the second vessel acquisition under its 60/40 joint venture with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. (Liberia), previously announced on September 30, 2022. The Joint Venture announced the purchase of its first of five vessels on December 20, 2022, according to the company's release.

    The vessel, renamed Navigator Solar, is a 17,000 cbm liquefied ethylene gas carrier, built in 2018 and was delivered on January 16, 2023. The remaining vessels expected to be purchased over the next 12 months by the Joint Venture are three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built ethylene carriers.

    As previously announced, all five vessels will continue to be commercially managed under the Luna Pool collaboration arrangement, and technical management will be provided by the third-party technical manager, PG Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. of Singapore.

    Greater Bay Gas is a gaseous product logistic service provider based in the heart of the Shenzhen Greater Bay Area, China. It currently operates the fleet of five modern semi-pressurized and semi-refrigerated ethylene and ethane gas carriers that are expected to be acquired by the Joint Venture. It aims to develop its core business through global strategic partnerships to serve increasing demand for shipping and related logistics of gaseous product worldwide.

    Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. (HK) was founded primarily by Equator Fund Limited, which is a maritime-focused fund, having its headquarters in the Municipality of Shenzhen, with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

    Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet now consists of 54 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 23 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.

Другие новости по темам: vessel acquisition  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 18

18:30 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
18:03 Millport flood protection scheme awarded to Van Oord
17:45 Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
17:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2022 rose by 5.6% YoY to 15.18 million tonnes
17:21 EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes
17:15 Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:08 Euronav files request for emergency arbitration
16:52 Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
16:45 Port of Oakland container volume down 4% to 2.3 mln TEU in 2022
16:15 HHLA Next invests in the joint pilot project in Tallinn
15:53 Ports of Stockholm with eight other Baltic Sea ports apply for EU grant funding for pilot studies to develop the onshore power infrastructure
15:28 Electric trucks now in use for container traffic at the Port of Gothenburg
14:58 Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM add a new service to Jeddah Islamic Port
14:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area
14:24 Port Houston container volume up 14% in 2022
13:51 New measure of state support to be developed to reduce expenses for shipping of forest products by seaborne transport
13:35 Sembcorp Marine names first LNG hybrid tug in Singapore
13:26 Total throughput of Astrakhan and Olya ports in 2022 rose by 14.5% YoY to 3 million tonnes
12:35 CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast
11:48 Crowley, ESVAGT to build and operate service operations vessel for Siemens Gamesa at Coastal Virginia offshore wind project
11:39 FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week
10:40 Maritime progress at risk over fears of digitalisation, Wartsila report warns
10:13 Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering wins W971b order for 3 LNG carriers - Korea Herald
09:18 Port of Tallinn throughput in 2022 fell by 21%

2023 January 17

19:10 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP
18:37 World's first wind-powered RoRo vessel secures EUR 9M in EU funding
18:06 Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging
17:54 IB Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, has escorted 144 vessels by today
17:26 APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency
17:21 Germany's Schwedt refinery to get non-Russian oil via Gdansk in January - Reuters
17:13 PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022
17:06 Gasgrid Finland’s LNG floating terminal is now ready for gas deliveries
17:06 Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy
16:31 ADNOC signs MoU with thyssenkrupp to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains
16:21 Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean
16:05 Bureau Veritas launches certification scheme for renewable hydrogen
15:56 PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:35 Boskalis acquires contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline
14:47 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
14:24 IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative
14:23 Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak
13:40 NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia
13:25 HAROPA Port container throughput up to 3.1 million TEU in 2022
13:14 Global Ports’ 2022 consolidated marine container throughput declined 37.1% YoY
12:58 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings buys 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
12:26 Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022
11:39 RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create digital ecosystem for NSR
11:15 FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022
10:59 Oil tanker explodes in central Thailand
10:53 Maritime traffic resumes in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
10:31 Mitsui & Co to order two methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulkers
10:10 First LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers Management fleet - Offshore Energy
09:41 Ningbo-Zhoushan totals 1 million TEU since New Year - Port Technology
09:17 NOVATEK’s LNG volumes sold on international markets increased by 6.3%

2023 January 16

18:01 Delo Group doubled handling speed for ferry cargoes from Turkey
17:42 CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service
17:38 Facilities for additional crude volumes put into operation by CPC under its Debottlenecking Program
17:23 ICC IMB’s annual report recorded 115 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2022
17:20 Fredriksen linked company increases stake in Euronav
17:06 61% of newbuilding tonnage ordered in 2022 was alternatively fuelled - Clarksons