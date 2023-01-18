2023 January 18 14:53

Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area

Image source: Rosmorport

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation for extension of the South-East breakwater in the port of Tuapse. The project is aimed at expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area, increase of its throughput and improvement of the ecological situation.

According to Aleksandr Rudakovsky, representative of Glavgosexpertiza, the project foresees numerous solutions for enhancement of the port’s efficiency: expansion of the operational water area and dredging in order to reduce idle time. Throughput of the berths will be increased by 3.4 million tonnes to 12.4 million tonnes of oil products per year with the optimization of the main and auxiliary technological operations.

Dredging works, expansion of the water area and creation of the navigational range will ensure safety of navigation in any time of the day and safety of the port’s hydraulic engineering facilities. Besides, that will reduce idle time of ships at the berths. Time of operations at Berths NoNo 1a, 1b will be reduced by 5-7%.

The works developer – FSUE Rosmorport, designer NovomorNIIproekt LLC.

Tuapse is a Black Sea port in the Krasnodar Territory with year-round navigation. It occupies a territory of 37.75 hectares. Its water area is 25.18 sqm. The port numbers 36 berths with the total waterfront of 5,870 meters. Cargo berths can handle 38.5 million tonnes of cargo per year including 27 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo. Capacity of passenger terminals – 15,500 people per year. The port can handle vessels with a draft of up to 15 meters.