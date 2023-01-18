2023 January 18 13:35

Sembcorp Marine names first LNG hybrid tug in Singapore

Sembcorp Marine Ltd celebrated the naming of its first of a series of LNG hybrid tugs specially designed for domestic service in Singapore, according to the company's release.

As part of the company’s decarbonisation initiatives and to lead maritime fleet renewal with green propulsion vessels, Sembcorp Marine commissioned the design and build of the world’s first LNG hybrid tug in 2018. Sembcorp Marine plans to build a fleet of tugs to progressively replace the existing diesel-powered fleet operated by Jurong Marine Services (JMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd and a licenced operator of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

JMS Sunshine is designed by LMG Marin AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine with a proven track record of delivering green and energy efficient solutions globally. The tug is classed by ABS (America Bureau of Shipping) and has a Cyber Secure 1 notation to safeguard the asset from growing cyber threats faced by the marine and offshore industry.

The first of its kind, JMS Sunshine runs on pure LNG with a sizable energy storage system based on Lithium ion battery. This system allows emission-free operation of the tug during idling and low speed transit. It is capable of taking over the energy needs if a spike in power is warranted, and comes equipped with a “take-me-home” reserve capacity to ensure safe return of the tug in the event of engine failure.

The tug is built with maximum operability, safety and manoeuvrability, reliability, efficient fuel consumption and comfort under all environmental conditions. It also has low lifecycle costs and leaves minimal environmental footprint.

The naming ceremony of JMS Sunshine further reaffirms the Group’s proven track record in developing a suite of sustainable product solutions. When delivered, JMS Sunshine will be deployed in Sembcorp Marine yards for ship manoeuvring, mooring and unmooring operations. It can also be deployed by ship operators to escort vessels within Singapore port limits.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.