2023 January 18 13:51

New measure of state support to be developed to reduce expenses for shipping of forest products by seaborne transport

Today, transportation of one container by seaborne transport costs $1,500-2,000 more as compared with transportation by railway

Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko has ordered the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Transport to jointly develop a new measure of state support to ensure reduction of expenses for shipping of forest products and their handling in the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and Arkhangelsk regions. Today, transportation of one container by seaborne transport costs $1,500-2,000 more as compared with transportation by railway, according to the publication on the official website of RF Government.

The order was given at the meeting on forest complex development held by the Deputy Prime Minister.

From 2017, wood enterprises have been paid RUB 35.8 billion as a compensation of expenses for export of their products. That figure incudes RUB 7.9 billion paid in 2022. Victoria Abramchenko also supported the increase of the logistics export subsidy limit from RUB 100 thousand to RUB 500 thousand per one wood enterprise.