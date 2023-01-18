  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 18 12:35

    CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast

    CMA CGM has decided to revise the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS 2) as follows:

    From January 17th, 2023 (date of loading) until further notice

    From Mediterranean ports: Malta, France (Fos, Marseille), Italy, Spain & via said ports (Albania, Algeria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Romania, Slovenia, Tunisia, Ukraine) excluding Bilbao, Gijon, Alexandria, Damietta ; and from Portuguese ports and Spanish ports of Vigo & Ferrol

    To Canada East Coast and inland points via said ports

    Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers

    Amounts: USD 1,750 per 20'ST | USD 1,600 per 40' ST & HC

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 18

18:30 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
18:03 Millport flood protection scheme awarded to Van Oord
17:45 Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
17:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2022 rose by 5.6% YoY to 15.18 million tonnes
17:21 EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes
17:15 Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:08 Euronav files request for emergency arbitration
16:52 Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
16:45 Port of Oakland container volume down 4% to 2.3 mln TEU in 2022
16:15 HHLA Next invests in the joint pilot project in Tallinn
15:53 Ports of Stockholm with eight other Baltic Sea ports apply for EU grant funding for pilot studies to develop the onshore power infrastructure
15:28 Electric trucks now in use for container traffic at the Port of Gothenburg
14:58 Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM add a new service to Jeddah Islamic Port
14:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area
14:24 Port Houston container volume up 14% in 2022
13:51 New measure of state support to be developed to reduce expenses for shipping of forest products by seaborne transport
13:35 Sembcorp Marine names first LNG hybrid tug in Singapore
13:26 Total throughput of Astrakhan and Olya ports in 2022 rose by 14.5% YoY to 3 million tonnes
12:35 CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast
11:48 Crowley, ESVAGT to build and operate service operations vessel for Siemens Gamesa at Coastal Virginia offshore wind project
11:39 FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week
10:40 Maritime progress at risk over fears of digitalisation, Wartsila report warns
10:13 Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering wins W971b order for 3 LNG carriers - Korea Herald
09:18 Port of Tallinn throughput in 2022 fell by 21%

2023 January 17

19:10 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP
18:37 World's first wind-powered RoRo vessel secures EUR 9M in EU funding
18:06 Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging
17:54 IB Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, has escorted 144 vessels by today
17:26 APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency
17:21 Germany's Schwedt refinery to get non-Russian oil via Gdansk in January - Reuters
17:13 PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022
17:06 Gasgrid Finland’s LNG floating terminal is now ready for gas deliveries
17:06 Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy
16:31 ADNOC signs MoU with thyssenkrupp to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains
16:21 Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean
16:05 Bureau Veritas launches certification scheme for renewable hydrogen
15:56 PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:35 Boskalis acquires contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline
14:47 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
14:24 IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative
14:23 Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak
13:40 NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia
13:25 HAROPA Port container throughput up to 3.1 million TEU in 2022
13:14 Global Ports’ 2022 consolidated marine container throughput declined 37.1% YoY
12:58 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings buys 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
12:26 Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022
11:39 RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create digital ecosystem for NSR
11:15 FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022
10:59 Oil tanker explodes in central Thailand
10:53 Maritime traffic resumes in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
10:31 Mitsui & Co to order two methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulkers
10:10 First LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers Management fleet - Offshore Energy
09:41 Ningbo-Zhoushan totals 1 million TEU since New Year - Port Technology
09:17 NOVATEK’s LNG volumes sold on international markets increased by 6.3%

2023 January 16

18:01 Delo Group doubled handling speed for ferry cargoes from Turkey
17:42 CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service
17:38 Facilities for additional crude volumes put into operation by CPC under its Debottlenecking Program
17:23 ICC IMB’s annual report recorded 115 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2022
17:20 Fredriksen linked company increases stake in Euronav
17:06 61% of newbuilding tonnage ordered in 2022 was alternatively fuelled - Clarksons