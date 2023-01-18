2023 January 18 12:35

CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast

CMA CGM has decided to revise the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS 2) as follows:

From January 17th, 2023 (date of loading) until further notice

From Mediterranean ports: Malta, France (Fos, Marseille), Italy, Spain & via said ports (Albania, Algeria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Romania, Slovenia, Tunisia, Ukraine) excluding Bilbao, Gijon, Alexandria, Damietta ; and from Portuguese ports and Spanish ports of Vigo & Ferrol

To Canada East Coast and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers

Amounts: USD 1,750 per 20'ST | USD 1,600 per 40' ST & HC