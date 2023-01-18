  • Home
  • News
  • FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 18 11:39

    FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week

    Total volume of cargo carried by the trains exceeded 7,000 TEU

    In the beginning of January 2023, FESCO Transportation Group sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week, which is the Group’s absolute record. 49 trains were sent from Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, an asset of FESCO), four more – from rear terminals in Vladivostok, says FESCO.

    Total volume of cargo carried by the trains exceeded 7,000 TEU with a 100-pct loading.

    The previous record was registered in December 2022 with 50 container trains loaded with 6,800 TEU.

    FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 TEU and over 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 23 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Другие новости по темам: Vladivostok, FESCO, containers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 18

18:30 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
18:03 Millport flood protection scheme awarded to Van Oord
17:45 Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
17:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2022 rose by 5.6% YoY to 15.18 million tonnes
17:21 EU's seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia declined by -12.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2022 to 98.8 mln tonnes
17:15 Navigator Holdings announces second vessel acquisition under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:08 Euronav files request for emergency arbitration
16:52 Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia to be put into operation in late 2023
16:45 Port of Oakland container volume down 4% to 2.3 mln TEU in 2022
16:15 HHLA Next invests in the joint pilot project in Tallinn
15:53 Ports of Stockholm with eight other Baltic Sea ports apply for EU grant funding for pilot studies to develop the onshore power infrastructure
15:28 Electric trucks now in use for container traffic at the Port of Gothenburg
14:58 Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM add a new service to Jeddah Islamic Port
14:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves expansion of Tuapse port’s operational water area
14:24 Port Houston container volume up 14% in 2022
13:51 New measure of state support to be developed to reduce expenses for shipping of forest products by seaborne transport
13:35 Sembcorp Marine names first LNG hybrid tug in Singapore
13:26 Total throughput of Astrakhan and Olya ports in 2022 rose by 14.5% YoY to 3 million tonnes
12:35 CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from the Mediterranean to Canada East Coast
11:48 Crowley, ESVAGT to build and operate service operations vessel for Siemens Gamesa at Coastal Virginia offshore wind project
11:39 FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week
10:40 Maritime progress at risk over fears of digitalisation, Wartsila report warns
10:13 Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering wins W971b order for 3 LNG carriers - Korea Herald
09:18 Port of Tallinn throughput in 2022 fell by 21%

2023 January 17

19:10 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP
18:37 World's first wind-powered RoRo vessel secures EUR 9M in EU funding
18:06 Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging
17:54 IB Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, has escorted 144 vessels by today
17:26 APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency
17:21 Germany's Schwedt refinery to get non-Russian oil via Gdansk in January - Reuters
17:13 PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022
17:06 Gasgrid Finland’s LNG floating terminal is now ready for gas deliveries
17:06 Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy
16:31 ADNOC signs MoU with thyssenkrupp to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains
16:21 Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean
16:05 Bureau Veritas launches certification scheme for renewable hydrogen
15:56 PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:35 Boskalis acquires contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline
14:47 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
14:24 IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative
14:23 Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak
13:40 NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia
13:25 HAROPA Port container throughput up to 3.1 million TEU in 2022
13:14 Global Ports’ 2022 consolidated marine container throughput declined 37.1% YoY
12:58 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings buys 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
12:26 Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022
11:39 RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create digital ecosystem for NSR
11:15 FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022
10:59 Oil tanker explodes in central Thailand
10:53 Maritime traffic resumes in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
10:31 Mitsui & Co to order two methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulkers
10:10 First LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers Management fleet - Offshore Energy
09:41 Ningbo-Zhoushan totals 1 million TEU since New Year - Port Technology
09:17 NOVATEK’s LNG volumes sold on international markets increased by 6.3%

2023 January 16

18:01 Delo Group doubled handling speed for ferry cargoes from Turkey
17:42 CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service
17:38 Facilities for additional crude volumes put into operation by CPC under its Debottlenecking Program
17:23 ICC IMB’s annual report recorded 115 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2022
17:20 Fredriksen linked company increases stake in Euronav
17:06 61% of newbuilding tonnage ordered in 2022 was alternatively fuelled - Clarksons