2023 January 18 11:39

FESCO sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week

Total volume of cargo carried by the trains exceeded 7,000 TEU

In the beginning of January 2023, FESCO Transportation Group sent 53 container trains from Vladivostok over a week, which is the Group’s absolute record. 49 trains were sent from Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, an asset of FESCO), four more – from rear terminals in Vladivostok, says FESCO.

Total volume of cargo carried by the trains exceeded 7,000 TEU with a 100-pct loading.

The previous record was registered in December 2022 with 50 container trains loaded with 6,800 TEU.

