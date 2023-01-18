2023 January 18 10:40

Maritime progress at risk over fears of digitalisation, Wartsila report warns

Despite 78% of industry professionals agreeing that change and technological innovation is a positive thing for the maritime industry, almost half (45%) admit to having a volatile attitude towards technology and over a third (36%) say they are actively resistant to change. This is according to the technology group Wartsila’s ‘Debunking the Mythical Beasts of Maritime Digital Transformation’ report. The report also reveals that as many as 18% do not think that the industry is unified in its understanding of digitalisation and why it is needed.



The research shines a light on these fears and misunderstandings, with over two thirds (68%) of industry professionals believing that the ability to digitalise existing infrastructure and retrofit vessels is challenging, and over half (56%) agreeing that the time and cost implications involved with digital transformation projects are too high. On top of that, 63% believe that there is a lack of skills and knowledge among seafarers to fulfil the requirements of new technologies.

But on the positive side, the research also highlights a clear way forward. It revealed that 70% of industry professionals have a very clear understanding of why digitalisation is needed and its benefits, but 69% believe greater collaboration between industry players could be improved, with 88% agreeing that this will be key to making digital transformation a reality. Significantly, 64% of respondents recognise that people are more crucial to digital transformation than technology, therefore without buy-in from a larger proportion of maritime industry professionals from the outset, successful digital transformation will not be possible.

Wartsila’s ‘Debunking Maritime Myths of Digital Transformation’ report explores attitudes to digital transformation among maritime professionals across Europe & Middle East, the US, and Asia-Pacific region. It uncovers the surprising misconceptions thwarting progress and outlines how organisations can conquer key challenges to reach a better future for all.

The report outlines a vision for a connected ecosystem from ship to shore – and beyond; a maritime ecosystem that can deliver improved efficiencies, better safety and compliance, and greater sustainability for all.

The research was conducted by Lloyd’s List Intelligence from October 10 through November 2, 2022. Wärtsilä surveyed a cross-section of professional roles in the maritime industry across Europe & Middle East, the US and Asia-Pacific. There were 221 respondents to the survey in total.





