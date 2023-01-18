2023 January 18 09:18

Port of Tallinn throughput in 2022 fell by 21%

Image souce: Port of Tallinn Authority

In 2022, the Port of Tallinn handled 17.76 miltof cargo, down 20.7%, year-on-year. According to the Port of Tallinn Authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 41.6% to 5.16 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – by 37.2% to 2.95 million tonnes. Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 6.2% to 6.9 million tonnes, general cargo – by 26% to 611 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 18% to 267.75 thousand TEU.

The number of passengers serviced in the port decreased by 1.6% to 7 million, the number of calls fell by 2.8% to 7,130. Icebreaker Botnica was chartered for 249 days, down 6.7%.

In 2021, the Port of Tallinn handled 22.4 million tonnes.