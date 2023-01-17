2023 January 17 17:13

PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA) handled container volumes of 90.9 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) at its port projects around the world for the year ending 31 December 2022, according to the company's release.

The Group’s volume decreased by 0.7% over 2021, with flagship PSA Singapore contributing 37.0 million TEUs (-0.7%) and PSA terminals outside Singapore handling 53.9 million TEUs (-0.7%).

PSA International (PSA) is a port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses 160 locations in 42 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services.