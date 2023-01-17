2023 January 17 17:26

APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency

On Friday 13 January, the Moín Container Terminal (TCM) welcomed its 4000th vessel since it’s inauguration in 2019. A commemorative plaque was presented to the captain of the Margarete Schulte, which arrived from Manzanillo, Panama and will continue to Cork, Ireland, with a primary cargo of pineapples and bananas, according to the company's release.

Thanks to infrastructure improvements made during the last three years, the Limón-Moín Port complex can now accommodate ships with greater draught, up to 8500 TEUs.



With Costa Rica being one of the last ports that these services call at in America before leaving for Europe, we’re able to provide very competitive transit times for Costa Rican fruit.

During 2022, 898 vessels and 1,182,854 TEUs were handled by TCM. The volume of crane moves per vessel also increased from 664 in 2021 to 714 in 2022.



In a joint effort between APM Terminals Moín and various government authorities, idle time at both berthing and departure was reduced from 130 minutes to less than 90 minutes.

Reduced idle times - the time when a vessel is berthed and no containers are being loaded or unloaded - allow ships to depart faster, reducing the time spent in port and increasing the possibility of using eco-speed in transit. In turn, this reduces bunker consumption considerably, which brings both financial and environmental benefits.

APM Terminals Moin will continue to work on receiving larger vessels, implementing new technologies and value-added services, as well as investing in safety and security, while coordinating with national authorities.



