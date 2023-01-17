2023 January 17 17:06

Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy

Plenitude, Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) company of Eni, and Simply Blue Group, an Irish blue economy project developer, have signed an agreement for the joint development of a pipeline of new floating offshore wind projects in Italy, according to the company's release. Through this collaboration, the parties wish to combine Plenitude’s technical and financial capabilities and experience in the Italian energy market, with Simply Blue Group’s track record in developing global floating wind projects.

The first two floating offshore wind projects, "Messapia" in Apulia and "Krimisa" in Calabria, have already been submitted to the relevant authorities.

The Messapia project, located about 30km off the Otranto coast, will have a total capacity of 1.3 GW and will be able to provide annual power generation of about 3.8 TWh.

The Krimisa project, located about 45km off the coast of Crotone, will have a total capacity of 1.1 GW and will be able to provide annual energy production of up to 3.5 TWh.

Overall, it is estimated that the two projects will be able to cover the energy needs corresponding to the electricity consumption of more than 2.5 million households, contributing to the country's decarbonization goals.

Plenitude is a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) and the outpost of Eni’s decarbonisation strategy. It currently operates in Italy, France, Greece, Slovenia, Spain, Portugal, UK, Norway, USA, Kazakhstan and Australia. The company aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2040 and supply 100% decarbonized energy to all its customers.



Simply Blue Group, headquartered in Cork, Ireland, is a blue economy developer focused on replacing fossil fuels with clean ocean energy. It develops pioneering blue economy projects – floating offshore wind, e-Fuels, wave energy and low-impact aquaculture – all in harmony with the oceans. The company has a pipeline of over 10GW of floating offshore wind projects across the globe. Simply Blue Group is committed to creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities, and developing projects that co-exist with sustainable fisheries and marine conservation. With a passionate team of over 100 people, Simply Blue Group has offices in Cork, Dublin, Newquay, Pembrokeshire, Edinburgh, Bilbao, Oregon and Nova Scotia.