2023 January 17 16:21

In 2022, Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean and organized over 200 supplis of food with the total volume of about 2,400 tonnes, says the company’s press center.

Sovfracht JSC offers agency services for ships in Russia and in the ports of the Global Ocean. The company’s range of services includes towing, pilotage, repair and supply of ships, organization of handling operations, servicing of crews in ports, supply of food and water, etc.

Sovfracht JSC is a transport and logistics company established in 1929. The company offers services on marine and river transportation of cargo with its unique experience in transportation of oversize and overweight cargo, stevedoring, broker’s and freight forwarding services, ship agency and insurance of cargo, container transportation and railway transport, operation of storage facilities. In 2021, the company carried 25.9 thousand TEU, 37% more, year-on-year.