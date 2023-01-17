  • Home
  • News
  • 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 January 17 14:47

    96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World

    New research has revealed the emergence of major shifts in globalisation, as companies rush to move manufacturing closer to home to protect against supply chain disruptions while increasingly protectionist policies are breaking the world into trade blocs.

    The latest Trade in Transition study, commissioned by DP World and led by Economist Impact, captured the perspectives of company leaders as they navigate the latest disruptions to global trade – from the conflict in Ukraine to inflation and extended covid-lockdown policies in some markets.

    Its key finding is that 96% of companies confirmed they are making changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events.

    The change has been swift. In the space of just a year, the number of companies shifting their manufacturing and suppliers – either to their home markets or nearby – has doubled compared to 2021. This is driven mainly by efforts to reduce costs and the risk of disruption.

    While 27% of companies said they were decreasing the length of their supply chains due to geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine, another 33% plan to expand into more stable and transparent markets.

    The persistent threat of inflation was cited by 30% of the executives as having the most significant negative impact on trade over the next two years. Inflationary pressures are seen in input costs – from supply shortages – and transport, through high energy costs and shipping capacity constraints.

    In a scenario of monetary tightening, companies across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific anticipate exports to be 1% lower than under a business-as-usual situation due to decreasing production and demand.

    If inflationary pressures continue, exports in the Middle East and South America are expected to be hardest hit, declining by 3.52% and 2.74% respectively. Only Africa is expected to see its exports rise by 0.26%.

    The fragmentation of the world into trade blocs was also cited by 10% of respondents as limiting the growth of international trade. Beyond the war in Ukraine, US-China tensions and cyber warfare are preventing the efficient functioning of economies worldwide.

    This is leading to increasingly protectionist policies such as the US Infrastructure Bill and the CHIPS and Science Act, which aim to incentivise and prioritise US and North American manufacturing. Similar protectionist policies are popping up all over the world, leading to further fragmentation of the global trade system.

    The global survey of 3,000 company executives found that companies in North America and Europe are most likely to outsource more than half of their services within their region. This is followed by 40% of companies in South America, 36% in the Middle East, 32% in Asia-Pacific and 18% in Africa, outsourcing within their regions.

    The widespread and increasing adoption of technology is another way to build resilience into the supply chain. Some 35% of respondents said they were currently implementing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to facilitate the tracking and monitoring of cargo, while another 32% of companies are adopting digital platforms to enable direct business with customers or suppliers.

Другие новости по темам: DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 January 17

19:10 Aker Solutions secures multiple contracts with Aker BP
18:37 World's first wind-powered RoRo vessel secures EUR 9M in EU funding
18:06 Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging
17:54 IB Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, has escorted 144 vessels by today
17:26 APM Terminals Moín welcomes 4000th vessel with increased efficiency
17:21 Germany's Schwedt refinery to get non-Russian oil via Gdansk in January - Reuters
17:13 PSA International container volumes down to 90.9 million TEU in 2022
17:06 Plenitude and Simply Blue Group sign agreement to develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy
17:06 Gasgrid Finland’s LNG floating terminal is now ready for gas deliveries
16:31 ADNOC signs MoU with thyssenkrupp to explore a long-term partnership to create new markets for hydrogen and promote global clean energy value chains
16:21 Agency Department of Sovfracht JSC serviced over 200 calls the ports of the Global Ocean
16:05 Bureau Veritas launches certification scheme for renewable hydrogen
15:56 PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:35 Boskalis acquires contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline
14:47 96% of companies make changes to their supply chains due to geopolitical events - DP World
14:24 IRENA welcomes the CEM Hubs initiative
14:23 Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak
13:40 NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia
13:25 HAROPA Port container throughput up to 3.1 million TEU in 2022
13:14 Global Ports’ 2022 consolidated marine container throughput declined 37.1% YoY
12:58 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings buys 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
12:26 Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022
11:39 RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create digital ecosystem for NSR
11:15 FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022
10:59 Oil tanker explodes in central Thailand
10:53 Maritime traffic resumes in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
10:31 Mitsui & Co to order two methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulkers
10:10 First LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers Management fleet - Offshore Energy
09:41 Ningbo-Zhoushan totals 1 million TEU since New Year - Port Technology
09:17 NOVATEK’s LNG volumes sold on international markets increased by 6.3%

2023 January 16

18:01 Delo Group doubled handling speed for ferry cargoes from Turkey
17:42 CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service
17:38 Facilities for additional crude volumes put into operation by CPC under its Debottlenecking Program
17:23 ICC IMB’s annual report recorded 115 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2022
17:20 Fredriksen linked company increases stake in Euronav
17:06 61% of newbuilding tonnage ordered in 2022 was alternatively fuelled - Clarksons
17:05 Anthony Veder provides shuttling service for DRG’s floating LNG terminal
16:35 KSOE expects to win an offshore field EPC contract from Saudi Aramco - BusinessKorea
16:20 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2022 fell by 6.9% YoY to 16.6 million TEU
16:05 Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferry enters service
15:47 Denis Ilatovsky appointed as senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company
15:24 Suez Canal Authority collaborates with ABS to develop a roadmap for the green canal program by 2030
15:04 Stena Drilling signs new contract in Egypt for Stena Forth
14:43 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2022 fell by 4.2% YoY
14:22 Asyad Shipping signs an agreement with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build two LNG carriers
14:15 USC head confirms information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom
14:03 Incat poised to deliver the world’s largest, zero emissions, lightweight ferry
13:31 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes classification services for Floating Dock and New Generation OPVs at Goa Shipyard
13:04 Island Drilling contracts to retrofit the Ecochlor BWMS on semi-submersible rig
12:43 SCZONE will end Al- Arish port development plan during the first quarter of 2024
11:52 Masdar signs agreement to explore exporting green hydrogen from Abu Dhabi to Europe
11:24 TotalEnergies to launch of the Lapa South-West Project off Brazil
11:20 Andrey Veselov appointed as Acting General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard
10:39 North East Scotland consortium ‘bitterly disappointed’ by Government decision on Green Freeport bid
10:22 The volume of cargo transshipment via the port of Aktau in 2022 increased by 9%
10:13 Port of San Diego completes shore power expansion at cruise ship terminals
09:56 Turkey to resolve problem of Russian grain supplies to poor African countries — Erdogan
09:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network sets new record of 6.521 million TEUs in 2022

2023 January 15

12:47 Wilhelmsen enters into agreement to acquire Navadan
11:19 CSSC bags over $10bn in LNG carriers orders in 2022 - Seatrade