2023 January 17 14:23

Russia’s LNG exports in 2022 increased by 8% YoY to 46 billion cbm — Aleksandr Novak

Oil exports rose by 7%

In 2022, Russia increased LNG exports by 8% to 46 billion cubic metres, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said at the meeting held by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 16 January 2023. The meeting transcript is available on the Kremlin website.

“The exports of pipeline gas were reduced due to sanctions restrictions and sabotage attacks subversive acts on Nord Stream -1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines. That said, the production of LNG was increased and its exports grew by 8 percent to reach 46 billion cubic metres a year,” said Aleksandr Novak.

According to him, oil production amounted to 535 million tonnes in 2022, which is 10 million tonnes, or 2%, more than in 2021. Oil exports also grew by 7 percent. The budget revenues from the oil-and-gas sector went up by 28 percent, or by 2.5 trillion roubles.

“The coal industry also did well despite the embargo on supplies to Europe, which was introduced in August. Domestic coal companies increased gas production by 0.3 percent over the past year. They produced 442 million tonnes of coal, which is actually a record level equal to that in 2020. It is important to remember that although exports dropped slightly, by no more than 7.6 percent, supplies to the domestic market went up by 6.8 percent,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

